Andy Murray says ‘I don’t deserve a Roger Federer-style farewell’

Andy Murray said that he didn’t merit a similar send-off to Roger Federer, who retired after bowing out of the Laver Cup.

Andy Murray, a British tennis player who was a member of the European team that lost the Laver Cup for the first time, was concerned that a hip problem would force him to retire in 2019.

Despite Murray and Matteo Berrettini losing the doubles match on Sunday in London, the World team prevailed 13-8.

On Friday, Swiss icon Roger Federer played his farewell match as a professional after 25 years, and there were emotional scenes as he waved goodbye.

"I certainly won't and don't deserve to have a send-off like that. Roger did deserve that night and it was super special having all of those guys there watching on the side of the court," said Murray. "I probably would announce when I'm going to play my last event, but when that is I don't know. I'm still playing competitive tennis and physically feeling good against top players," he added.