Annemiek Van Vleuten grabs road race world title

The Dutch cyclist won the 164.3-km race.

Despite suffering a fractured elbow.

On the opening stage of the race.

Annemiek van Vleuten was a major doubt for the race after getting hurt in a collision during the mixed relay on Wednesday.

He cycled despite the pain to capture the rainbow jersey for the second time since 2019.

The 39-year-old, who had spent the majority of the race mired in the peloton, suddenly surged to the front as the sprinters fought for position on the opposite side of the road around 500 meters from the finish line.

“I knew that I couldn’t sprint because of my elbow so I knew that I had to attack from behind, that was the only, only, only chance that I had,” she said.

“I was waiting and waiting and waiting for the sprinters to come but they couldn’t catch me.”

After being comprehensively outmaneuvered by their Dutch adversary, Belgian Lotte Kopecky and Italian Silvia Persico placed second and third, respectively, and both were furious with themselves.

Van Vleuten completed the course from Helensburgh to Wollongong on Australia’s east coast, south of Sydney, in four hours, 24 minutes, and 25 seconds.

"It was hell," said the Olympic time trial champion "I couldn't go out of the saddle because of my elbow and my legs were exploding on the climbs. Normally, I really like to go out of the saddle and attack. "I had such a different plan before I broke my elbow and now I win it in the last kilometer and I'm world champion." After the reign of Italian Elisa Balsamo, who withdrew with around 25 km remaining just as rain began to fall on the course, van Vleuten's victory returns the championship to the Netherlands for the fifth time in six years. Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand won the first women's under-23 championship by placing 12th overall, one second behind van Vleuten. British cyclist Zoe Backstedt, who turned 18 earlier this month, added a second gold medal to her collection at Wollongong by successfully defending her juvenile road race world championship title. The championships are wrapped up on Sunday with the men's road race.