Anthony Joshua accepts for title fight with Tyson Fury

  • England’s Anthony Joshua has acknowledged terms for a Dec. 3.
  • Battle with Tyson Fury and is hanging tight for the WBC.
  • World heavyweight champion to respond, his administration.
Anthony Joshua 258 Administration and promoter Match room Boxing said they had “accepted all terms presented to us.

By Fury’s team” last Friday however consented to stop all correspondence because of the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

“We are awaiting a response,” they added.

Rage’s promoter promoter Warren answered to 258’s message on Twitter: “Contract will be with you very soon.”
Former champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second consecutive loss to Ukraine’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month.

Rage said last April he was resigning however the unbeaten heavyweight this month tested Anthony Joshua straightforwardly to a ‘Clash of England’ title battle.

“Anthony Joshua, I realize you’ve quite recently lost a battle to Usyk and you’re session less right now, and I might want to offer you a chance to battle me for the WBC heavyweight title of the world and the lineal title in the following couple of months,” he said.

“You’re falling off a 12-round battle, so you’re match fit, you’re prepared. I’m giving you a couple of months’ notification,” added the 34-year-old.

