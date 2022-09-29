Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Antonio Cassano to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Retire, that’s enough’

Antonio Cassano to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Retire, that’s enough’

Articles
Advertisement
Antonio Cassano to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Retire, that’s enough’

Antonio Cassano to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Retire, that’s enough’

Advertisement
  • His detractors were out in full force.
  • Including a former player for Real Madrid.
  • And an Italian national team.
Advertisement

After Portugal’s loss to Spain in Braga, former Italian forward Antonio Cassano urged Cristiano Ronaldo to call his quits.

Ronaldo’s effort against Spain was by no means one of his greatest. The Portuguese player made numerous attempts to score but ultimately failed owing to a lack of both speed and technique.

Following the game, the Manchester United striker’s detractors were out in full force, including a former player for Real Madrid and an Italian national team.

“A guy like Cristiano has to think about himself and if you can’t do it anymore then you have to call it a day,” Cassano said.

“It’s a rule in all sports. Retire, that’s enough. He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon, he has earned a lot of money and now he is not a starter at Manchester United.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans
Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans

Visitors to the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story