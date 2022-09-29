Antonio Cassano to Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Retire, that’s enough’

His detractors were out in full force.

Including a former player for Real Madrid.

And an Italian national team.

Advertisement

After Portugal’s loss to Spain in Braga, former Italian forward Antonio Cassano urged Cristiano Ronaldo to call his quits.

Ronaldo’s effort against Spain was by no means one of his greatest. The Portuguese player made numerous attempts to score but ultimately failed owing to a lack of both speed and technique.

Following the game, the Manchester United striker’s detractors were out in full force, including a former player for Real Madrid and an Italian national team.

“A guy like Cristiano has to think about himself and if you can’t do it anymore then you have to call it a day,” Cassano said.

“It’s a rule in all sports. Retire, that’s enough. He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon, he has earned a lot of money and now he is not a starter at Manchester United.”

Advertisement Also Read Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans Visitors to the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a... Advertisement