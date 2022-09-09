Anushka Sharma responds after Virat Kohli’s century

Virat Kohli scored 122 runs against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20 international century.

Scored his 71st international century since 2019.

Anushka Sharma responded to her husband Virat Kohli’s much-awaited century while assuring him of her constant support for him.

Kohli hit first international century since November 2019 with his maiden T20 ton for India, as his side stacked up 212-2 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup on Thursday.

The star batsman stood unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries with 12 fours and six sixes in Dubai after India were placed in to bat in their last Super Four contest in the wake of being eliminated from the competition.

His previous best in 103 T20Is was 94 not out since his debut in 2010.

Sharing some of the pictures from the “historic” moment on her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma assured Kohli of her support.

“Forever with you through any and everything,” she captioned the pictures.

Kohli has likewise hit 27 Test and 43 ODI hundreds of years in his career.

Virat Kohli dedicates his 71st International century to his wife and daughter, Vamika.

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka,” he said, speaking after ending his century drought.

Advertisement Also Read ‘They think they are superstars. Your cricket is nothing right now’: Javed Miandad bashes Afghani players Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the 2022 Asia Cup in... Advertisement