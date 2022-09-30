Arsenal, Tottenham seek to prove title credentials in north London derby

Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to establish themselves as title contenders.

Arsenal and Tottenham will be competing for much more than local bragging rights on Saturday, as the north London rivals look to establish themselves as title contenders.

As the Premier League resumes play following the international break, Arsenal sits atop the standings after an unexpectedly good start, with unbeaten Tottenham only one point behind in third.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are still rebounding from rocky starts, allowing north London clubs to gate-crash the title battle.

Tottenham were the most likely title challengers after grabbing a top-four finish from their rivals and neighbors last season.

With only three games remaining, Arsenal was in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League after moving four points ahead of Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s side wasted their chance after losing 3-0 at Tottenham and 2-0 at Newcastle, damaging their chances of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

Invigorated by Tottenham’s victory over Arsenal, chairman Daniel Levy conceded to Antonio Conte’s demands and authorized a purchasing binge that further boosted the club’s morale.

Tottenham has continued to improve in their second season under Conte, who has refused to allow his players to rest on their laurels.

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 demolition of Leicester after Conte dropped him after an eight-game goalless streak.

While Tottenham’s improvement demonstrates Conte’s managerial skill, Arteta has probably been more outstanding this season.

Title opportunity

The downfall of Arsenal in the final week of the previous season could have dealt a crushing blow to Arteta’s methodical rebuilding of a club stuck in mediocrity since well before the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure.

The quirky side of Arteta’s personality was revealed in the television documentary “All or Nothing,” which chronicled the Spaniard’s struggle to navigate the team through stormy waters last season.

Arteta has injected Arsenal with fire and passion by elevating outstanding youth and shipping out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to disciplinary issues.

As a result of the recent acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as the progress of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal has benefited from a reasonably mild schedule.

Wenger, who led Arsenal to their last championship in 2004, believes that his former club should immediately be considered title contenders.

Wenger told Sky Sports, “I would think they have a good chance because I don’t see any super-dominant club.” I believe it is an excellent time to accomplish it at this season.

Arsenal’s lone meeting against a top-four opponent this season resulted in a 3-1 loss against Manchester United.

Arsenal’s five-game winning streak is the club’s best start to a season since 2004. Arteta needs a decisive victory to prove that Arsenal’s recent surge has substance.

Since their last victory at the Emirates Stadium in 2010, Tottenham has been winless in their last 11 visits to the Premier League.

Arsenal, who have lost only one of their last 29 home league games against Tottenham, must find a way to contain Harry Kane, a longtime adversary.

Kane has scored a record 13 goals in 17 outings in the north London derby, including two in their most recent meeting in May.

Fixtures:

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Tottenham (1130), Bournemouth v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Fulham v Newcastle, Liverpool v Brighton, Southampton v Everton, West Ham v Wolves (1630)

Sunday

Manchester City v Manchester Utd (1300), Leeds v Aston Villa (1530)

Monday

Leicester v Nottingham Forest (1900)