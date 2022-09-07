Arshdeep Singh ignored by Rohit Sharma, video went viral

Arshdeep Singh was savaged for dropping Asif Ali’s catch.

The 23-year-old left-arm seamer has gone through a rollercoaster.

Since making his debut for India earlier this year.

Arshdeep Singh showed staggering coarseness to return and excuse the Pakistan player in the last finished and almost dominate.

The game for India yet it wasn’t to be. Once more two or three evenings later, he was tossed the ball in the last done with simply 6 to guard. The resistance this time was Sri Lanka.

It was practically similar to a sensation that this has happened before for Arshdeep. Very much like in the game against Pakistan, the accomplished Bhuvneshwar Kumar spilled runs in the nineteenth over to make matters almost unimaginable in the last finished.

Arshdeep needed to manage Sri Lanka commander Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa with them requiring just 7 runs off 6 balls.

The left-arm seamer nailed four continuous yorkers bringing about five runs and afterward beat the bat with a length ball in the fifth conveyance however India’s guardian Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep himself missed the stumps on the two closures as Sri Lanka ran two byes to dominate the game and everything except end India’s expectations in Asia Cup 2022.

In the middle between this, Captain Rohit Sharma was seen nearly betraying Arshdeep when the young person seemed to propose something to his commander. The video of the episode has fanned out like quickly on Twitter. Rohit, who was apparently under a ton of strain to get the field right, was spotted having long talks with basically every one of the bowlers including Arshdeep throughout the match however on this specific event, the Indian skipper was maybe not prepared to pay attention to what Arshdeep needed to say.

Rohit jaani sunn tou lo woh kya keh raha hai. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/HoVsaS7Qw1 — 𝙏𝙅 (@TahaJawaid) September 6, 2022

So Rude by Rohit Sharma.

Feeling sad for Arshdeep. His last over was superb! #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/F6w4V22oKY — Suersh Kumar (@imskj_0p) September 6, 2022

Rohit, who top-scored for India with a shocking 72 off 41 balls, safeguarded the young person when gotten some information about the savages against him.

“Honestly, guys here don’t look too much into social media these days. We don’t look much into a few losses or a dropped catch. He (Arshdeep)was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could’ve been taken,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference,” he added.

