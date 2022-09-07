Aryna Sabalenka into US Open semi-finals after defeating Karolina Pliskova

Aryna Sabalenka beats Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals.

Belarussian will play either Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula for a place in Saturday’s final.

Pole is the first Polish woman to reach the last eight in New York in the modern period.

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the US Open semi-finals for the second year in a row on Wednesday, defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

For a spot in Saturday’s final, the 24-year-old Belarussian will face either world number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021, dispatched Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in New York, with seven aces and 30 winners without facing a break point.

“I expected a great level with long rallies. I wanted to stay in the match and make her work,” said Sabalenka.

The Belarussian has dropped three straight sets to Swiatek in 2022, despite a 3-1 career advantage over Pegula.

“They are both tough opponents. I will have to fight and do my best. I’m ready for a great battle,” she added.

Sabalenka is capitalising on her incredible second-round comeback in New York, when she saved two match chances against Kaia Kanepi after falling behind a set and 1-5.

She sped through the opening set on Wednesday in only 28 minutes, thanks to three service breaks.

Pliskova, 30, had just one winner in the first set and served up five double faults.

Pliskova, the Czech world number 22, saved two break points in the eighth game of the second set but was unable to stop Sabalenka’s charge to the final four.

Swiatek is the first Polish woman to reach the final eight in New York in the modern period, and she is the only remaining player who has won a major title.

In 2022, the Pole defeated Pegula twice in her title-winning runs at Miami and Roland Garros.

Swiatek also has a season-high 54 match wins this year, which has resulted in six titles.

