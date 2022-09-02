Asia Cup 2022: Everything to Know about Pak vs HK Match

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong’s Nizakat Khan has sought “tips” from Babar Azam
Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong's Nizakat Khan has sought "tips" from Babar...
Pakistan and Hong Kong’s life-or-death match will take place in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, September 2.
The six-nation competition serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October–November; the victor advances to the next round while the loser is eliminated.
The two teams will play each other for the first time under this format.
Tomorrow night at 7 o’clock, the game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
