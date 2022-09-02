Asia Cup 2022: Everything to Know about Pak vs HK Match

Pakistan and Hong Kong’s match will take place in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, September 2.

The six-nation competition serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October–November; the victor advances to the next round while the loser is eliminated.

The two teams will play each other for the first time under this format.

What time and location will that game be held?

Tomorrow night at 7 o’clock, the game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Players:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

