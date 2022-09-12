Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 final: Fans criticized Pakistan batters after losing match

Articles
After putting up an outstanding performance against Afghanistan and India in the Super Four stage, Babar Azam and company advanced to the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final.

But in the lopsided final on Sunday in Dubai, Sri Lanka, the eventual winners, twice outperformed Pakistan’s batters and bowlers.

Thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 71-run innings and the bowlers’ outstanding bowling performance, Sri Lanka scored 170 runs before bowling Pakistan out for 143 runs in 20 overs.

Devastated cricket fans and ex-players voiced their criticism of the captain’s and team management’s managerial choices on their Twitter accounts. They also criticized the hitters for putting on a poor performance.

Here are a some of the cricket supporters’ responses as they awaited the Men in Green to hoist the trophy.

