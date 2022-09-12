Asia Cup 2022 final: Fans criticized Pakistan batters after losing match.

Devastated cricket fans and ex-players voiced their criticism of the captain’s and team management’s managerial choices.

Sri Lanka scored 170 runs before bowling Pakistan out for 143 runs in 20 overs.

After putting up an outstanding performance against Afghanistan and India in the Super Four stage, Babar Azam and company advanced to the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final.

But in the lopsided final on Sunday in Dubai, Sri Lanka, the eventual winners, twice outperformed Pakistan’s batters and bowlers.

Thanks to Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71-run innings and the bowlers' outstanding bowling performance, Sri Lanka scored 170 runs before bowling Pakistan out for 143 runs in 20 overs.

Here are a some of the cricket supporters’ responses as they awaited the Men in Green to hoist the trophy.

Advertisement When I was watching the start of the match it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and at the end Sri Lanka made it one-sided. Have to appreciate the @OfficialSLC played the entire tournament sp todays final, you deserve #AsiaCup2022, congrats and well played — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Two times Man of the Match bowled only one over in final… someone please explain this captaincy.#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/lqdoEsrpKT — Talha Hassan 🇵🇰 (@khattaks528) September 11, 2022

Babar failures in the whole tournament.

Rizwan’s poor strike rate.

Fakhar’s poor form in T20I cricket.

Poor captaincy today by Babar Azam.

Advertisement You don’t deserve to be a champion if you don’t play like one.#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/BwC1fDzoLG — Talha Hassan 🇵🇰 (@khattaks528) September 11, 2022

Tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk tuk Out out out out out out out out

Advertisement Finally Toss Jeet kar Bhi Match Haar Gae Sharam Ani Chahiye…India Se hi Kuch seekh lo or un ko Walkover de do tumharey Bas ka nahi #T20#AsiaCup2022Final https://t.co/zPpYLECkEw — Asim (@ASIMTIKTOK) September 11, 2022

So called Kings Babar and Rizwan are exposed again. I never understood why they are king.

Other is Namazi?

They always wasted power-play in every match.selfish always.

Foolish to expect Asif Ali hitting 6 every ball#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/g0t57fXp9c — Rude Dreamer (@RudeDreamer00) September 11, 2022

