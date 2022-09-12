Asia Cup 2022 Final: Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup

Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup.

Ramiz Raja hopes Green Shirts will win the T20 World Cup. The Men in Green struggled against the current Asian champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 championship match, despite getting off to a strong start on Sunday.

The national team’s lackluster performance in the second innings dashed the aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis who were hoping to celebrate a victory in the midst of the destruction brought on by floods at home.

Ramiz, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, saw the game live from the Dubai International Stadium and is still optimistic that the Green Shirts would mount a comeback and triumph in the T20 World Cup, which will get underway in October.

While talking to media outside Dubai cricket stadium Ramiz said “We need to understand that winning and losing is part of the game. But due to dropped catches and lack of rhythm in batting we became the losing side,”

“Our batters should have played spin well. However, there wasn’t any pressure of a knockout match. This team is capable of winning the T20 World Cup,”

The PCB chairman assured the cricket team that if they continue to play this way, they will continue to win significant matches.

He added, “It’s a big effort that we made it to the final. Fans are also supportive and back the team as we found this team after a long time.”

