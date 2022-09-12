Asia Cup 2022 final: Shadab Khan took responsibility of losing final

Shadab Khan took responsibility of losing final.

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa destroyed the Pakistani bowling team and won by 23 runs.

Sri Lanka has now won the Asia Cup championship six times.

While displaying some sportsmanship after the loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final, all-arounder Shadab Khan accepted blame for the defeat.

Despite losing early wickets, Sri Lanka scored 170 runs while playing the toss, while Pakistan, the tournament favorites, could only muster 147 runs to attempt to chase the total. Only three Pakistani players, including captain Babar, reached double digits in scoring. The rest of the team struggled.

Fan berated the entire team for their bad performance, but all-rounder Shadab Khan received particular criticism for missing two opportunities to make catches.

The all-rounder was severely criticized by the supporters, which demoralized him. In response, he rushed to Twitter to apologize to the fans and accept responsibility for the final defeat.

Shadab tweeted, “Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great.”

Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan received praise from the all-arounder Shoaid Akhtar for his exceptional performance throughout the competition.

He said, “Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka,”

Shadab’s fielding was supported by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, a.k.a. Rawalpindi Express.

“He is our best fielder. Shadab khan just having a bad day.”

He is our best fielder. @76Shadabkhan just having a bad day. But our team definitely needs to work on their catch calling. Few times this has happened in this tournament. I hope he is ok. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022

