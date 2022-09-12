Asia Cup 2022 final: Shoaib Malik called out team for preferring friendships over merit

Shoaib Malik called out team for preferring friendships over merit.

After Pakistan’s Sunday final defeat to Sri Lanka by 23 runs, Malik posted on Twitter.

Pakistan was only able to score 147 runs while needing 171 runs.

Senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik called out the national squad for prioritizing friendships above talent in a coded message following Pakistan’s disappointing performance against Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 final.

Being liked and despised, according to Malik, who was left off the team for the T20 Asia Cup in 2022, devastated the team.

– When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest… Advertisement — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

“When will we come out from friendship, liking [and] disliking culture? Allah always helps the honest,”

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup for the sixth time after putting on a strong effort.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and decided to field first because the teams chasing had won nine out of the previous 12 games.

However, Sri Lanka defied the trend by defeating Pakistan’s quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf after they bowled an amazing opening spell.

