Edition: English
  Asia Cup 2022: Indian team blames Muhammad Rizwan for their loss
Articles
DUBAI: The Indian team filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against the Pakistan team and Muhammad Rizwan in Asia Cup 2022, BOL News reported.

As per details, the Indian team claimed that Pakistani players including Rizwan. They said that the Pakistani squad stopped the match repeatedly.

Indian team said that Rizwan was continuously asking for gloves and water, due to which continuity of the match was disturbed again and again which cost them defeat.

According to the details, the ICC match referee, Andy Pycroft rejected the complaint.

Also Read

