Asia Cup 2022 Pak vs Afghanistan: PCB decides to take up matter at ICC forum

PCB has decided to take up the matter at the ICC forum after Pakistan and Afghani riot.

Afghanistan’s fans were furious at the stadium following their team’s defeat against Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022

LAHORE: A case of rioting by Afghan spectators during the Pak-Afghan match in the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take up the matter at the ICC forum, BOL News reported.

As per details, Afghanistan’s fans were furious at the stadium following their team’s defeat against Pakistan and this sparked attacks on Pakistani spectators. Whereas, PCB shows anger over the incident.

As per PCB’s statement, they claimed that this is not the first time but his whole fuss has been created for the third time, Afghan spectators rioted at global events.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a thrilling Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 to advance to the championship.

Pakistan was able to wrest victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Naseem Shah’s two sixes off the first two balls of the penultimate over. Pakistan will now play Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final thanks to the one-wicket victory.

After the team’s defeat, though, Afghanistan cricket team supporters lost their composure and began vandalizing the stadium.



Earlier, during the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup, Afghan fans misbehaved with Pakistani cricket fans.