Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will hit ground today against Hong Kong in Sharjah

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will hit the ground today against Hong Kong in Sharjah.

Both teams must win since the team that loses will be eliminated from the tournament.

The victorious team will advance to the Super Four round.

Pakistan will take the field today for a crucial match against Hong Kong at the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Bol News reported.

At 7 p.m. PST, the Group A match will start. The T20 tournament, a significant cricket competition in Asia, is in its sixth game.

In the opening games of the group round, India defeated both teams. Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former national cricket team captain, urged Pakistan to enter the game against Hong Kong fully prepared.

The former captain made this statement: “No team should be taken lightly.”

Six teams from the Asian continent will compete in two groups at the 2022 Asia Cup. Group A includes Pakistan, Hong Kong, and India. The other three Asian teams are Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Two of the top teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, which starts on September 3, following the group matches.

The Pakistan and Hong Kong team that prevails in today’s Group A game will join India in the Super Four.

As Bangladesh was disqualified from the competition, Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan in the initial Super Four matchup on Saturday in Sharjah.

On September 11, the Super Four’s top two teams will compete in the championship game. The game of cricket will go on until the conclusion on September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.

Players:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

