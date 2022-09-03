Advertisement
  • Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out due to injury
  • Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022.
  • Dahani sustained a side strain while bowling against Hong Kong.
  • Pakistan will face India in the Super 4s stage.
Shahnawaz Dahani, an injured bowler, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, which is a significant loss for Pakistan’s team before their opening match against India in the Super 4s stage.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence caused Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, significant setbacks in their first encounter with their neighbors.

Dahani’s absence will also be felt because the Men in Green were counting on their bowling after Friday’s record-breaking triumph against Hong Kong.

Shaheen sustained a side strain while bowling against Hong Kong in the second game of the Asia Cup competition.

The medical staff will keep an eye on Dahani’s condition over the next 48 to 72 hours, according to the Pakistani team’s spokesperson. Then they will decide whether to perform a scan or continue competing in the competition.

Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain will have the opportunity to play against India in Dahani’s place. It should be mentioned that Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr. were replaced by these two.

