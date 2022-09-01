Advertisement
Edition: English
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live score Asia Cup 2022

Articles
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live score: Get all the latest updates related to the third match of the Asia Cup 202; Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh.

Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh on Thursday. This was a do-or-die match for both teams in the Asia Cup.

The winner moves on to the next round, and the loser is out of the six-country tournament. This tournament is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October and November.

Afghanistan beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and they have already moved on to the Super Four stage from Group B.

Sri Lanka made one change by giving Asitha Fernando his first T20 game. They hope to do better with the bat than they did in the first game of the tournament last week, when they were bowled out for 105.

Match Details

Date: August 30, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Pitch

It looks like the match will be played on a used surface, which could make it easier to spin the ball than some of the other tracks we’ve seen at this tournament. Even in the evening, temperatures will likely be in the low 30 degrees celsius range.

Playing XI

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Mehidy, Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (C), Danishka Gunathilaka, Pethum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

