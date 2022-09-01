Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live score Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup Points Table 2022 – Latest Team Standings & Rankings
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live score: Get all the latest updates related to the third match of the Asia Cup 202; Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh.
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh on Thursday. This was a do-or-die match for both teams in the Asia Cup.
The winner moves on to the next round, and the loser is out of the six-country tournament. This tournament is a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October and November.
Afghanistan beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and they have already moved on to the Super Four stage from Group B.
Sri Lanka made one change by giving Asitha Fernando his first T20 game. They hope to do better with the bat than they did in the first game of the tournament last week, when they were bowled out for 105.
Date: August 30, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Anil Chaudhary (IND)
TV Umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
It looks like the match will be played on a used surface, which could make it easier to spin the ball than some of the other tracks we’ve seen at this tournament. Even in the evening, temperatures will likely be in the low 30 degrees celsius range.
Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Mehidy, Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Dasun Shanaka (C), Danishka Gunathilaka, Pethum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
A 4 to round off the over! So close!
SL 176/8 after 19 ov
They need 8 from 6!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
VICTORY! #SriLanka grab the win and drag themselves into the Super 4! The highest chase in #AsiaCup history!
What a run chase! What a performance. What a match!
SL 184/8 after 19.2 ov
Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
A good start from Bangladesh.
SL 2/0 after 1 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
An expensive over, drawing the first boundary of the innings!
SL 9/0 after 2 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
2 boundaries and a few singles to round off the over.
The run rate drops to 9.9
SL 26/0 after 4 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Boundaries a-plenty! #SriLanka are showing some impressive consistency here.
18 runs off the last 6!
SL 44/0 after 5 ov
Sri Lanka need 140 from 90 to win!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! A tame shot and an easy catch gives Bangladesh their first scalp!
Nissanka c Mustafizur b Ebadot – 20 (19)
SL 45/1 after 5.3 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! Number 2 for Ebadot Hossain, and the celebrations are a sight to behold!
Asalanka c Mahmudullah b Ebadot – 1 (2)
SL 48/2 after 6 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! This time, it’s Gunathilaka, and a THIRD for Ebadot. What a catch!
Gunathilaka c Taskin b Ebadot – 11 (6)
SL 67/3 after 7.4 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! Pressure’s on for Sri Lanka after a few quick wickets.
Rajapaksa c (sub)Naim b Taskin – 2 (4)
SL 77/4 after 8.5 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
10 overs down, we head for drinks!
Sri Lanka need to maintain their wickets and build a steady partnership to have a fighting chance of reaching the target.
SL 80/4 after 10 ov
They need 104 in 60 to win!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Steady runs from #SriLanka
SL 88/4 after 11 ov
They need 96 from 54 to win!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
This one’s a nail-biter!
SL 141/6 after 16 ov
They need 43 from 24 to win.#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Just 3 off the previous over. #SriLanka keeping the bowling tight.
BAN 91/4 after 12 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Good score so far. But can #Bangladesh pick up the pace?
BAN 103/4 after 13 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Some much-needed boundaries. The score climbs!
Just 5 overs to go!
BAN 123/4 after 15 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
An expensive over for Asitha. 15 from the last 6!
BAN 138/4 after 16 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! A good shot but just short of the boundary, caught promptly by Wanindu.
Afif c Hasaranga b Madushanka – 39 (22)
BAN 144/5 after 16.4 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! A second scalp for Wanindu!
2 wickets in rapid succession.
Mahmudullah c Karunaratne b Hasaranga – 27 (22)
BAN 147/6 after 17.1 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
12 balls remain and #Bangladesh have already crossed the 150 mark.
What target will they end up setting?
BAN 159/6 after 18 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! This time it’s Mahedi, who walks back after an LBW.
Mahedi Hasan lbw b Karunaratne – 1 (2)
BAN 159/7 after 18.1 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
1 over to go!
All eyes on #Bangladesh to finish strong.
BAN 166/7 after 19 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
What a flourish to finish off the innings!
Sri Lanka were able to pick up some crucial wickets, but Bangladesh achieved a great total.
BAN 183/7 after 20 ov (their highest total in Dubai)
Sri Lanka need 184 to win!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Miraz has been simply outstanding tonight!
BAN 55/1 after 6 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! That’s plumb. Clean bowled, and what a wicket to claim for Wanindu.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Hasaranga – 38 (26)
BAN 58/2 after 6.5 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! Another wicket following a masterful delivery to end the over.
Mushfiqur c Mendis b Karunaratne – 4 (5)
BAN 63/3 after 8 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Theeksana restricting Bangladesh with some tight bowling! Good over from the spinner.
BAN 70/3 after 9 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
6000 runs for Shakib Al Hasan in T20 cricket.
WOW!
Congrats, skipper!#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
First half done! We’ve seen some clever batting, and intense bowling so far.
This is a good matchup!
BAN 85/3 after 10 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! Massive massive wicket for #SriLanka
Shakib Al Hasan b Theeksana – 24 (22)
BAN 87/4 after 10.3 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Theeksana ends his spell, and he’s been immense!
23 runs conceded and a (big) wicket taken.
BAN 88/4 after 11 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
SL won the toss and have elected to field first.
Score predictions, anyone?#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
2 boundaries and some smart running between the wickets to start things off.
BAN 11/0 after 1 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Just 3 off the last over. A good start from #Bangladesh
BAN 14/0 after 2 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
WICKET! Asitha Fernando picks up his first wicket! What a delivery!
Sabbir Rahman c Mendis b Asitha Fernando – 5 (6)
BAN 19/1 after 2.5 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Excellent batting from Bangladesh here. Add a 6 to the boundary tally! 10 from the last over.
BAN 29/1 after 4 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been responsible for most of the boundaries so far. He’s been on fire! – 31* (19)
18 from the previous over.
BAN 47/1 after 5 ov#SLvBAN #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 spin bowling coach, Piyal Wijetunge states that the team’s strong line-up could be troublesome for Bangladesh bowlers at #SLvBAN tomorrow 🏏#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/v6yuRuTeUl
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Team Director, Khaled Mahmoud acknowledges 🎤 the importance of a good powerplay, and the upcoming do or die game against Sri Lanka ahead of the Super 4 round 🏏
⁰#SLvBAN #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/BZaRLRFZsj
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022
What could be more #Epic than the Sri Lankan Lions 🦁 clashing with the Bangla Tigers 🐯? Stay tuned for some wild action on the field today!🤯
Catch the match LIVE exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 📺#SLvBAN #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/o7RzIUEhFG
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 1, 2022
