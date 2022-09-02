Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list.

We now know who each of the four qualifiers is for the ACC Asia Cup 2022 after Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in the final match of the group round.

The following four teams have qualified for the Super 4s:

Pakistan

Afghanistan

India

Sri Lanka

In the opening Super Four match on Saturday in Sharjah, Sri Lanka will compete against Afghanistan.

