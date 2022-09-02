Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four qualifier list.

Advertisement

We now know who each of the four qualifiers is for the ACC Asia Cup 2022 after Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in the final match of the group round.

The following four teams have qualified for the Super 4s:

  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan
    • Advertisement
  • India
  • Sri Lanka

In the opening Super Four match on Saturday in Sharjah, Sri Lanka will compete against Afghanistan.

 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2022: No change to be made in Pakistan players against Hong Kong
Asia Cup 2022: No change to be made in Pakistan players against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: No change to be made in Pakistan players against...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story