Asia Cup 2022 – Super Four Schedule – Pakistan vs India on 4th Sept

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Schedule Pakistan vs India.

On September 3 (Saturday), the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will begin, with Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka serving as the qualifying teams.

In the Super Four stage, these teams will compete against one another:

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (PST)
Sep 3Afghanistan vs Sri LankaSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah7:00 PM
Sep 4India vs PakistanDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM
Sep 6Sri Lanka vs IndiaDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM
Sep 7Pakistan vs AfghanistanDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM
Sep 8India vs AfghanistanDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM
Sep 9Sri Lanka vs PakistanDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM
Sep 11TBC vs TBC, FinalDubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai7:00 PM

 

