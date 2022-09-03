Asia Cup 2022 – Super Four Schedule – Pakistan vs India on 4th Sept

On September 3 (Saturday), the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will begin, with Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka serving as the qualifying teams.

In the Super Four stage, these teams will compete against one another:

Date Match Details Venue Time (PST) Sep 3 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:00 PM Sep 4 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM Sep 6 Sri Lanka vs India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM Sep 7 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM Sep 8 India vs Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM Sep 9 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM Sep 11 TBC vs TBC, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:00 PM

