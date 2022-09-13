Asif Afridi suspended due to corruption charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it had set.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi under.

Temporary suspension as of September 12 (Monday).

Asif Afridi has been suspended under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Against Anti-Corruption, the board said in the proclamation delivered Tuesday.

The suspension implies Afridi can’t participate in any cricket-related movement, forthcoming the finish of the examination being done by PCB’s Enemy of Defilement Unit.

The PCB said that Afridi has today been given a notification of charge for two breaks under Article 2.4 of the Code and has 14 days to answer the charges.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome of this case,” the board added.

Under which article he was suspended? Article 4.7.1 reads as: "Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal's determination of whether he/she has committed an offence." "Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated."

