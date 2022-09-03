Austin Meadows disclose Mental Health Struggles

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows uncovered on Friday.

He has been managing emotional wellness issues alongside.

Actual infirmities and won’t play again this season.

Austin Meadows included his proclamation that he trusts his choice to open up to the world will energize others.

Managing emotional well-being issues “to connect with somebody for help.”

“This season has been an unfortunate struggle with a series of injuries and illness, from dealing with vertigo early on, then COVID, then bilateral tendinitis in my Achilles, and then having to go through the rehab process each time,” he posted on social media. “What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game I love so much.”

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch has known about Meadows’ emotional wellness issues for quite some time. Meadows tended to the subject with colleagues on Friday.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Austin in the last couple of weeks,” Hinch said. “We’ll offer him all the support we can, and we have been.”

Meadows has showed up in 36 games this season, batting .250 without any homers and 11 RBIs. He was gained from Tampa Bay in an exchange toward the finish of spring preparing to give the Tigers’ setup a hostile lift. Knolls had 27 homers and 106 RBIs last season for the Rays. Advertisement

“He’s going to continue to be around the team when we’re home and continue to work with the people behind the scenes,” Hinch said. “He’s on a great path. He surrounded by a lot of great people. He’s got a ton of support and his statement speaks for itself.”

