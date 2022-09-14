Australia revealed their kit for the T20 World Cup 2022

Australia revealed their kit for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Cricket Australia (CA) released a sneak peek of their team’s T20 World Cup uniform on Twitter.

Their uniform for the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place in this year’s October and November.

MELBOURNE: Australia has unveiled their uniform for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will take place in this year’s October and November.

Cricket Australia (CA) released a sneak peek of their team’s T20 World Cup uniform on Twitter.

“It’s all in the detail. Proudly unveiling our playing kit for the men’s,” the government agency wrote.

It's all in the detail 🖌🙌 Proudly unveiling our playing kit for the men's @T20WorldCup — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 13, 2022

England previously revealed their T20 World Cup uniform.

Introducing our #T20WorldCup squad 💪

Winning the aim 🏆 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2022

The T20 World Cup’s first game will feature Australia against New Zealand, the defending champions.

