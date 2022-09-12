Australia would probably hold off on announcing Aaron Finch’s replacement

Australia would probably hold off on announcing Aaron Finch’s replacement as one-day captain until after the T20 World Cup, according to coach Andrew McDonald.

After leading Australia to a 3-0 series victory over New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday, Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket. However, the opener is still in charge of the T20 team.

McDonald claimed that rather than selecting Finch’s replacement, staff were more concerned with defending Australia’s T20 World Cup on home soil.

He told reporters, “It’s probably the end of the (T20) World Cup really isn’t it?”

“We have got a little bit of time to consider what those options look like.

“We’ve got the (T20) World Cup in front of us so that’s more pressing at this stage than filling the captaincy void.”

Both Steve Smith, a batsman, and Pat Cummins, the current test captain, are thought to be excellent choices to succeed Finch.

Before being sidelined from international cricket for a year and barred from leadership positions for two years following the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018, Smith captained the test and one-day teams.

In the run-up to the Ashes, paceman Cummins replaced Tim Paine as captain of the test side. He has assisted Australia in rising to the top of the ICC test world rankings.

A few days before the T20 World Cup final on November 13, Australia’s next ODI matches against England will be played at home starting on November 17.

