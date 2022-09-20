Babar Azam expects series against England will help him return to his scoring form

KARACHI: After a lackluster performance at the Asia Cup earlier this month, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed hope that a seven-match series against England beginning this week in Karachi will enable him get back to his best scoring form.

In six games in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the finals, the 27-year-old managed just 68 runs.

England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as part of a series that is seen as preparation for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia that will take place next month.

Babar Azam told , “I hope to return to my best in this series…and it will be good if it happens before the World Cup,”

After dominating the standings for 1,155 days, Azam lost his position as the best T20I batsman during the slump, ceding the top spot to his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan last week.

Advertisement

Azam, who has 2,754 runs in 80 games and leads Pakistan in T20I scoring, says his batting approach is straightforward.

“I think less about failures when going through a bad patch,”

“As a batter, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup.”

Azam led all scorers with 303 runs at the T20 World Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates last year. Pakistan was eliminated from the competition in the semi-finals.

The England series, according to Azam, was a “huge occasion.”

He said, “Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it’s a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this.”

Advertisement

The games will take place in Lahore and Karachi on September 22, 23, and 25. (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Also Read PAK vs ENG: Shadab Khan feels today’s match will help Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup Shadab Khan feels today's match will help Pakistan in ICC T20 World...