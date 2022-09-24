Babar Azam grabs T20I record from former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam grabbed a T20I record from the previous captain of the national team, Sarfaraz Ahmed after leading his team to win over England at the National Stadium Karachi.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan defeat England by scoring 203 runs together to surpass the 200 runs that the visiting team had set as their goal on Thursday.

With the victory, Babar surpassed Sarfaraz to take the title of T20I cricket captain with the most victories. He now has 30 victories out of 49 games played.

Pakistan played 37 matches with the wicket-keeper batsman as captain, and he won 29 of them.

It is important to note that during the match against England, Babar also reached his milestone of 8000 T20 runs.

The most productive opening pair in the game’s shortest format is now the Green Shirts’ Babar and Rizwan, who surpass Indian hitters Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

In 52 innings of batting together, the Indian pair scored 1743 runs, but Pakistan’s Babar and Rizwan passed them in the 36th inning of the second T20I against England.

At 7:30 PM on Friday (today), Pakistan will play England in the third Twenty20 International match at the National Stadium in Karachi (PST).

