  • Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan & Aamer Jamal
  • Babar Azam praised Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal for their performances.
  • Pakistan beats England by six runs in the fifth Twenty20 at Gaddafi Stadium.
  • Pace bowler Mark Wood got 3-20 to disrupt England’s batting effort.
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain hailed wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Aamer Jamal for their outstanding performances.

In the fifth Twenty20 International against England, which helped the Green Shirts win by six runs.

After express pacer Mark Wood got 3-20 to disrupt the host team, who were asked to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium, Rizwan’s 46-ball 63 was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s 145 all-out in 19 overs.

And, despite being struck for a six off the third ball of the final over, Jamal kept his cool, giving only eight runs to give Pakistan a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

“Proud of my team for giving absolutely everything,” Babar wrote after the match as Pakistan moved an inch towards sealing the series.

“Mohammad Rizwan brilliant as always and proper nerves there from Aamer!” he added.

The final two matches will be played in Lahore on Friday and Sunday.

Will Mohammad Rizwan play for Pakistan in 6th T20?
Will Mohammad Rizwan play for Pakistan in 6th T20?

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was hit in the back while batting. Dawid...

