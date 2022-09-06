Babar Azam says “Even if I am out I know Rizwan is there”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam impressed with Muhammad Rizwan.

Muhammad Rizwan match winning player even if Babar not batting.

Muhammad Rizwan scored 71 runs against India in the super 4 round.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam held a press conference in Dubai in which he mostly talked about the upcoming scenarios and matches in order to qualify for the final of the Asia cup 2022.

Babar Azam, who is the number one T20 batsmen in the world is quite impressed with his team mates in pressure matches and perform when needed.

Pakistan captain said that “Muhammad Rizwan is giving the best performance when I am out.”

After our match against the Arch-Rivals India, our morale increased, said Babar Azam.

During this pressure match, and that too batting in second innings and chasing a massive target of 181, Pakistan played brilliantly and handled the pressure quite easily.

“I am happy that some player is giving performance and different man of the match is coming,” Babar.

Muhammad Rizwan got injured more times during the Asia cup 2022 but still playing and performing and despite his injury during the match against India, he batted well and won the match for Pakistan.

“Mohammad Rizwan has had an MRI and now he is feeling well.” Babar Azam

Muhammad Rizwan came to the World Cup after staying in the hospital but it was nice to see his spirit when he said that he wants to play for Pakistan.

“I am happy that I have warriors like Rizwan,” said Babar Azam.

