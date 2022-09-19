Advertisement
Edition: English
Babar Azam shares moments from training ahead series matches

Articles
  • Babar Azam, Pakistan captain has been ranked as the world’s third best.
  • For more than 1,000 days and scored more than 10,000 runs,
  • The seven-match home series against England, which begins tomorrow.
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain has been ranked as the world’s third best for more than 1,000 days and scored more than 10,000 runs.

However, he is prepared to face the opposition as his preparation for the seven-match home series against England, which begins tomorrow (September 20), is in full flow.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, seemed keen to show that he is among the top batters in the world after experiencing a bad run during the recently finished Asia Cup 2022.

In advance of the T20Is series, the star batter posted some images from Pakistan’s training sessions at the National Stadium. “Good to go,” Babar wrote as the video’s caption.

Babar failed to continue his form during the T20 Asia Cup 2022, falling to third place in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I rankings, and was replaced by fellow countryman Mohammad Rizwan.

Saqlain Mushtaq, the head coach of Pakistan, rejected worries over Babar’s performance and said there was nothing wrong with him after the Green Shirts’ defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Dubai.

