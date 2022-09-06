Babar Azam speaks on matches against India

Pakistan beats India in both Asia cup and T20 world cup.

Muhammad Nawaz and Rizwan scored against India.

Pakistan favorites among teams to win Asia cup 2022.

Babar Azam, who captained Pakistan won two big matches against India on the biggest event of the cricket ICC T20 world cup 2021.

Pakistan and India whenever these two teams collide on the big stage, tension arises as who will turn out to be the best to win the match.

India is a tough team to win against in any format and in any scenario but Pakistan always bounce back as they have surprise package in their batting line up.

Although in their head to head matches in test and ODI, Pakistan has a huge winning margin against India, but if talking about major league matches Pakistan pressurize themselves and in this case resulting defeat for Pakista.

After winning matches against India in the T20 world cup and Asia cup 2022, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says, “After playing the match against India, our morale increased.”

By sending Muhammad Nawaz up the batting order, India felt the pressure and thus lost their match against India.

“Due to left-right combination, India faced difficulty,” says Pakistan captain

Every match is just a normal match considered for Pakistan captain Babar Azam and that is what he said to his team not to take pressure in every situation, as it should be handled perfectly.

Pakistan captain says, “Muhammad Nawaz was told to play his game and is playing without any pressure.”

