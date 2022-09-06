Advertisement
  Babar Azam speaks on Muhammad Nawaz batting order
Babar Azam speaks on Muhammad Nawaz batting order

Babar Azam speaks on Muhammad Nawaz batting order

Articles
Babar Azam speaks on Muhammad Nawaz batting order

Babar Azam speaks on Muhammad Nawaz batting order

  • Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets.
  • Muhammad Nawaz score 42 runs.
  • Muhammad Nawaz was Man of the match.
Babar Azam has turned out to be a trust worthy captain as he has full faith in his players in performing for the team during such matches.

“I am happy that some player is giving performance and different man of the match is coming,” Babar Azam

The idea of sending Muhammad Nawaz was turned out to be an excellent one as he handled the pressure and played some perform shots to score big runs against India.

“Muhammad Nawaz was told to play his game and is playing without any pressure,” says Pakistan captain.

Babar Azam also said during his press conference, “The lower order was facing a little difficulty in performance, but now the performance has started.”

It was a planned strategy to send Muhammad Nawaz up the order as they wanted to test a new plan as its was made before the start of the match against India in the Asia cup 2022.

“Mohammad Nawaz was sent as a left hand batsman but he played as per the plan,” says Babur Azam

Babar Azam said, “Muhammad Nawaz was not gonna be batting at this number but when he got it, he performed well.”

Babar Azam still believes that even if he’s not performing and keeps scoring low runs, he knows he still has some of the best players in his side.

“I have full faith in myself that I will meet as much as I have written,” says Pakistan captain

“Whatever plan I give to my players, they execute it well,” Babar Azam

