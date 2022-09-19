Babar Azam talks with press in National Stadium

Pakistan and England prepare for the T20 World Cup
Australia tour helped Pakistan's rehabilitation. As safe place to play cricket after...
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain talked with media during press conference about the strategies for the series and upcoming T20 world cup.
Babar Azam explained the importance of this series during media talk, “There is a big series, the England team has come to Pakistan after a long time.”
Babar Azam has full confidence on his opening the innings with Mohammad Rizwan since recent matches.
“Our opening duo has been very successful for the last 2 years”, says Pakistan captain.
“Pakistan has got a lot of victories from our opening pair.”
During the media talk Babar Azam was asked about the question regarding in talks with Herschel Gibbs to which the Pakistan captain replied, “I had no such conversation with Herschel Gibbs.”
Babar Azam not being highly consistent during his performance said there are some up and down moments to which my strike rate shuffles.
“My strike rate keeps going up and down”.
“There was tension in his performance but he was happy to perform in the middle order.” Pakistan Captain
Babar Azam also said, “Believe in yourself in bad times.” “Good or bad things always happen.”
Babar Azam also said about the situations that led to Asia cup defeat in the UAE, “We Played a lot of dot balls during the entire Asia cup
Pakistan captain will also miss Shaheen Shah Afridi’s presence during the tour.
“The wicket is new, Shaheen Afridi will be missed,” says captain of Pakistan team.
“Shaheen will start bowling in the first week of October.”
Pakistan captain also pointed out Aqib Javed ad Aqib accused him that he plays slow.
“This is the effort of me and Rizwan to take the match forward, Aqib Javed thinks I play slow.”
Lastly Babar Azam talks about the criticism and trolls by outsiders.
“We don’t listen to people, outside things stay outside. No personal attacks should be made on any player. I am talking about the entire team.”
