Babar Azam & team, are they ready for their match against India?

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan says his side are endeavoring.

Remain “brave and calm” for their second conflict with India.

Outstanding adversaries plan for their next Asia Cup matches.

Advertisement

Babar Azam and team squashed Hong Kong with a 155-run triumph on Friday to seal their spot in the last four of the competition.

A dish to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Afghanistan first play Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday, however it’s the much-anticipated India-Pakistan fight that is supposed to pack the Dubai arena daily later.

“Playing India is always a pressure game. The whole world, even beyond Asia, wait for it,” Rizwan, who hit an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong, told reporters on Friday.

“The pressure will be equally on India and us, but the result will be with whoever remains brave and keeps calm,” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pakistan posted 193-2 and skittled out Hong Kong for a pitiful 38 in Sharjah to return from their initial misfortune to India, who won both their matches in Group A.

Advertisement

“I tell players, whether you play India or Hong Kong, it’s a game of bat and ball,” said Rizwan, 30.

“So keep it simple. Yes, it’s a big game and our confidence is high but only hard work is in our hands, as the result is from God.”

Each indium Pakistan match draws stuffed arenas and a great many watchers on TV and computerized stages.

The two adversary countries just play each other in multi-country occasions thanks to long stretches of political pressures that have periodically emitted into war.

Fans from the two nations expect a third gathering in the following week’s conclusive.

“We have to play good cricket and make the final,” said Rizwan.

Advertisement

“Our fans demand that we give our best and it is visible this time that the boys are giving it their all.”

Rizwan and captain Babar Azam played a featuring job in their group’s 10-wicket prevail upon India in last year’s T20 World Cup — a match that is as yet discussed on the two sides.

Advertisement Also Read Harbhajan Singh slams troll involving in Afridi-Gambhir comment India's former cricketer Harbhajan Singh pummeled savages. For reprimanding him after the... Advertisement