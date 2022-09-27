Advertisement
Babar Azam’s father credits team’s victory against England to team

  • Babar Azam’s father credits team’s victory against England to team.
  • He posted his thoughts on Instagram and praised the Pakistani team.
  • The cricket teams of Pakistan and England have each won two matches thus far in the seven-match series.
Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s father, who frequently makes headlines for his clean videos, attributed the team’s triumph over England to its cohesion, self-assurance, resolve, and the prayers of the people.

Azam Siddiqui, the father of Babar, posted his thoughts on Instagram and praised the Pakistani team for being the first team to win all 200 T20 international matches.

He wrote on Instagram, “I think today, not the Pakistan cricket team but its unity, spirit of doing something, their reposing confidence on one another, and nation’s prayers, as well as admiration for their squad, have won,”

Azam’s father said, “The courageous [team] won the match with courage and who else would know this better than our courageous nation.”

He ended his Instagram post with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The cricket teams of Pakistan and England have each won two matches thus far in the seven-match series.

The first four games were held in Karachi, and the remaining games were held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

