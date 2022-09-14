Bangladesh announces squad for T20 world cup.

Najmul Hossain recalled in Bangladesh squad.

Bangladesh on Wednesday chopped out former cricket captain Mahmudullah Riyad and recalled batsman Najmul Hossain.

Advertisement

In a shake-up to its striving Twenty20 squad in front of the following month’s World Cup in Australia.

The team’s 20-over struggles were emphasized by this month’s disastrous Asia Cup campaign, which saw Bangladesh eliminated in the group stage after losses to eventual champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Mahmudullah’s participation was questioned as he only scored 151 runs in eight matches in 2022.

The team’s T20 consultant, Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, who was hired last month, stated that it was time for the team to consider its future beyond the 36-year-old.

“I think this was the right time for all of us to come together and think of… who can fill in the big shoes of Mahmudullah,” he said.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector, praised Mahmudullah’s record but noted that the all-exclusion rounder’s from the team was a consensus choice.

Advertisement

“We have respect for Mahmudullah who has played well for the national team,” he said.

“We haven’t been doing well in this format,” Minhajul added. “Our T20 consultant has given us a one-year plan, which will take us in a different direction. We have gone with this plan.”

After being out of the running for the Asia Cup as Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, and Yasir Ali recovered from injuries, Najmul is back.

Mushfiqur Rahim, an accomplished player who retired earlier this month, won’t be playing for Bangladesh either.

On October 16, the World Cup will begin in Australia, and Bangladesh will compete in Group 2 with two qualifiers as well as India, Pakistan, and South Africa.

The team announced on Wednesday will fly to New Zealand beforehand to compete with Pakistan in the tri-nation event later this month.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain

Also Read Tadej Pogacar sustained by Montreal win ahead of championships Tour de France second place Tadej Pogacar said his victory. At the... Advertisement Advertisement