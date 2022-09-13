Bayern Munich outclassed Barcelona 2-0 after two goals in early second half

Bayern Munich defeats Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League on Robert Lewandowski’s return to Bavaria.

Two goals in three minutes of the second half from Leroy Sane put game beyond question.

Raphinha started his first Champions League match after joining from Leeds.

On Robert Lewandowski’s return to Bavaria in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 2-0 thanks to two goals in three minutes of the second half, including a beautiful chip from Leroy Sane.

Lucas Hernandez, a French defender for Bayern, headed in a corner to give the home team the lead, but Sane put the game beyond question.

Sane, a former Manchester City attacker, helped reverse the match, which was heavily in favour of Barca after a frenzied first half, with his goals and assists in Bayern’s 2-0 opening Champions League victory at Inter Milan.

Three minutes after Bayern’s Hernandez headed in a corner from Joshua Kimmich to start the scoring, the German attacker gave Bayern their second goal in the 54th minute by chipping the ball over Catalan goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Lewandowski had many chances to start the scoring after receiving strong cheers from the home crowd during pregame warmup.

In the 19th minute, Lewandowski pounced on a dipping pass from Pedri but shot too high, barely clearing the top of the crossbar.

One minute later, the Poland attacker once more received the ball barely yards from Bayern’s goal, but Manuel Neuer saved his header at close range.

After joining from Leeds in the summer, Raphinha started his debut Champions League match. After 27 minutes, the Brazilian striker hammered a low shot past a stranded Neuer, but the Brazilian missed the goal by an inch.

Alphonso Davies hauled down Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the box during the last seconds of the first half, but referee Danny Makkelie rejected Barcelona’s demands for a penalty despite replays clearly demonstrating the Canadian’s contact with the Frenchman’s knees.

Leon Goretzka was substituted for Marcel Sabitzer by Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann at halftime, and the substitution nearly paid off right away as the former’s rocket from beyond the box was diverted out by ter Stegen for a corner, from which Hernandez would score.

On October 26, Bayern plays host to Barcelona for the rematch.

