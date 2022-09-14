Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced squad for T20 World Cup 2022.

The deadline for releasing the World Cup roster is September 15.

Bangladesh just failed to advance to the super 4 stage of the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

DHAKA: Mahmudullah, a seasoned all-rounder, was left off of the 2022 T20 World Cup team that was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The team’s captain has been named as Shakib Al Hasan. Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rehman, Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rehman, Nasum Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Najmul Hossain Shanto are all members of the squad.

