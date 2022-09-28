BCCI responded to England’s offer for test series against Pakistan

“Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that’s a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government. As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events,” a senior BCCI official privy to India’s position told Press Trust of India,

The two countries last played a short bilateral white-ball series in India in 2012, and the last Test series was in 2007.

Given the hostile political relations between the neighbor’s, the BCCI says no, whether it is played at home, away, or in a neutral venue. Both countries compete in ICC and Asian events on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the journal said that the PCB are not interested in playing India at a neutral venue at the time, but are appreciative for the ECB’s offer, demonstrating the two boards’ strengthening friendship.

It should be mentioned that Pakistani players are not permitted to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

No Pakistani players will compete in the South Africa T20 competition in February, where all of the teams are owned by Indians, prompting concerns about the impact of private investment in national leagues.