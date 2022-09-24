Ben Duckett scores 70 runs whereas Harry Brook smashes 81 runs against Pakistan.

The hosts took advantage of Pakistan choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

Pakistan’s openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn’t maintain their excellent play.

England defeated Pakistan by 64 runs to lead the seven-match T20I series 2-1. Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and bowlers all contributed to the victory.

The hosts took advantage of Pakistan choosing to bowl first after winning the toss and scoring a massive 221 runs before limiting Pakistan to 158-8 in 20 overs.

The touring party’s hitters came through with the bat after Duckett and Brook shone, scoring 70 and 81 runs, respectively.

Reece Topley and Mark Wood were brilliant after recovering from injuries as they destroyed the Men in Green’s top order.

After setting a 200-run goal last night, Pakistan’s openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn’t maintain their excellent play and were dismissed after scoring eight runs off Wood and eight runs off Topley, respectively.

Shan Masood, who was given his first T20I call-up for the England series, was the only combatant as he scored 61 runs in just 39 deliveries.

Khushdil Shah, a left-handed batsman, also scored 29 runs in 21 balls. Topley took one wicket and conceded only 22 runs, compared to Wood’s three wickets and 25 runs. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran both grabbed two wickets in addition to the two.

Earlier, after their team’s mediocre bowling performance, unstoppable Ben Duckett and Harry Brook silenced a sold-out Karachi audience that was glued to their seats.

To raise the ire of the audience, Duckett and Brook slapped Pakistani bowlers all over the field. Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf both struggled to control the run flow.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who yesterday night raced the momentum with the ball, had one of his worst days. In his four overs, the right-arm bowler allowed 62 runs, which was second-most among Pakistani batters in the shorter format.

In just 11 balls, Brook destroyed Dahani for 33 runs, destroying the young bowler’s self-assurance. Dahani was irate and attempted to take wickets, but Duckett and Brook had other ideas.

At National Stadium, England set the greatest T20I total (221-3) thanks to the two batsmen’ combined unbroken 139 runs.

Will Jacks, a rookie, dazzled the Karachi audience with his follow-the-ball shots throughout the park. Despite a confident performance throughout, the debutant managed to score 40 runs but was unfortunate not to get his first fifty.

Jacks was eliminated by Usman Qadir using a googly. Jacks needed 22 balls in order to score 40 runs, including 8 long balls. Usman continued to be pricey as he grabbed two wickets but also gave up 48 runs in his four overs.

The tremendous performance tonight was led by Duckett (70*) and Brook (81*), who destroyed the Pakistani bowlers. Their effective teamwork helped England advance in the game and seize the series lead.

Along with Usman’s two wickets, Hasnain also claimed a wicket.

TOSS

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third T20I on Friday.

While England made three changes, Pakistan remained the same. It’s Will Jacks’ first T20I match. Alex Hales was replaced by Jacks, Dawid Willey by Mark Wood, and Luke Wood by Reece Topley.

Using XIs

Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, and Usman Qadir are Pakistan’s starters.

Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Liam Dawson are England’s other players.

