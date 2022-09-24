Benson Henderson defeats Peter Queally unanimously

Benson Henderson defeats Ireland’s Peter Queally at Bellator 285 in unanimously.

The 38-year-old American is now eligible to compete for the lightweight title.

Spectators sang “Zombie” by The Cranberries before Queally entered the ring.

Benson Henderson easily defeated Ireland’s Peter Queally at Bellator 285 in their fight nu unanimous decision.

Henderson, a 38-year-old American, outcompeted Queally in the fight against the cage with his grappling.

Thanks to the victory, Henderson is now eligible to compete for the lightweight title.

The spectators had just witnessed nine Irish fighters win before Queally entered the ring. They sang “Zombie” by The Cranberries as they applauded him as he entered the ring.

However, Henderson’s wrestling largely neutralized Queally’s threat in the first round and kept him from gathering momentum with his hitting. This was a sign of things to come.

Henderson started to make more powerful strokes and had success with a few elbows at close range.

After the American unintentionally kicked Queally in the groyne in the second round, the Irish fighter had an advantage on the scorecards, but he was unable to capitalise on it.

For the remainder of the battle, Henderson largely dominated the action against the cage, fending off Queally’s attacks with his own strikes and attempts at takedowns.

Henderson paid gratitude to Queally after defeating him to gain his 30th triumph in 41 matches.

Henderson paid gratitude to Queally after defeating him to gain his 30th triumph in 41 matches.