Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bill Richardson arrives at Moscow on Brittney Griner case

Bill Richardson arrives at Moscow on Brittney Griner case

Articles
Advertisement
Bill Richardson arrives at Moscow on Brittney Griner case

Bill Richardson arrives at Moscow on Brittney Griner case

Advertisement
  • In an effort to assist WNBA star Brittney Griner, the former American ambassador.
  • The UN has travelled to Moscow. He attempted to do the same for her once more.
  • Earlier this year after assisting in her escape from a Russian prison.
Advertisement

Bill Richardson played a part in a prisoner swap in April that resulted in Trevor Reed’s return to U.S. after he burned in a Moscow prison.

The U.S. administration considers Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security officer Paul Whelan, to have been “wrongfully held” in Russia. Richardson met with Russian officials earlier this week to discuss Griner and Whelan.

The former American ambassador to the UN travelled to Moscow in an effort to secure the release of a former U.S. Marine from Russia earlier this year. He is now attempting to secure the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The April prisoner swap that led to Trevor Reed’s release to the United States after three years in a Moscow jail was made possible in large part by Bill Richardson.

The U.S. administration considers Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security officer Paul Whelan, to have been “wrongfully held” in Russia. Richardson met with Russian officials earlier this week to discuss Griner and Whelan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Greg Norman says, “PGA Tour trying to destroy LIV Golf”
Greg Norman says, “PGA Tour trying to destroy LIV Golf”

Greg Norman, the chief executive of LIV Golf. Claimed that the PGA...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story