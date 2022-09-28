Bismah Maroof is anticipating to ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup will help them prepare for the world cup.

Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar are the reserve players.

Advertisement

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistani women’s team, is eagerly anticipating the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup will help them prepare for the world cup, according to Bismah in a video message provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

She said, “We will aim to rebuild our team and resume our winning streak because our previous series didn’t go well. Our coaches put a lot of effort into developing the players during camp, and we’ll make an effort to put that practice into action during the tournament games.”

“The tournament is set up in a way that gives the players a variety of matches, which will help us prepare for the World Cup next year. Every squad competing in the event will be well-prepared, we won’t be complacent, and we’ll work hard to create positive outcomes,”

“The game versus India is a crucial game, but we have other contests to play first. We’ll work to build some momentum during the competition, and whenever we do, we’ll eagerly anticipate playing India.”

In the early hours of September 28th, the Pakistani women’s team will depart from Lahore for Bangladesh through Dubai in order to compete in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup. The seven-team tournament will begin on October 1 in Sylhet, Bangladesh, and the championship game will take place on October 15.

Advertisement

Squad: Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), and Tuba Hasan. Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), and

Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar are the reserve players.

Support staff members include Rifat Gill, Ayesha Ashhar, Saleem Jaffer, Mauhtashim Rashid, and Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach and interim head coach) (physiotherapist).

Pakistan’s matchups

2 October – v Malaysia

Advertisement 3 October – v Bangladesh

6 October – v Thailand

7 October – v India

9 October – v UAE

11 October – v Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Also Read Bismah Maroof sets T20I record at Commonwealth Games 2022 The first Pakistani captain to score 1000 T20I runs. Bismah Maroof. At...