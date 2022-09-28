Bowlers helped Pakistan secured victory in the 5th T20

Pakistan beat England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 international.

Hosts now lead seven-match series 3-2 after victory in Lahore.

Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over.

Pakistan defeated England by five runs in the fifth Twenty20 International at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Aamer Jamal, a debutant, was tasked with defending 15 in the last over against the dangerous Moeen Ali.

As a result, the hosts now lead the seven-match series 3-2.

England fast bowler Mark Wood’s quick pace helped the tourists bowl out Pakistan for a below-par 145 in the first innings of the fifth T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Wood grabbed 3-20 after the home team was brought in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium, in only his second international since undergoing elbow surgery.

Wood’s teammates, Sam Curran (2-23) and David Willey (2-23), bowled aggressively as Pakistan were dismissed in 19 overs.

In the midst of a middle-order collapse that saw Pakistan lose six wickets off 48 balls for 58 runs, opener Mohammad Rizwan held on with a brave 46-ball 63.

Wood dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for nine runs in the third over, while David Willey bowled Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed to derail Pakistan.

Mohammad Nawaz was out for a duck, and Shadab Khan was run out, leaving Pakistan at 100-7.

In the 18th over, Rizwan completed his 20th T20I half-century by smashing Curran straight into the clutches of Adil Rashid at deep square-leg.

Rizwan connected on three sixes and two fours.

After the first four matches in Karachi, the seven-match series is level at 2-2.

The remaining matches will likewise be held in Lahore (September 30 and October 2).

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, David Willey

Also Read European giants struggle to find form as World Cup approaches Defending European champions. Italy fail to qualify for World Cup, England, France,...