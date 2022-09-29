Cameron Norrie defeats Kaichi Uchida to reach quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has achieved two victories this year and debuted in the top 10.

Cameron Norrie, British No. 1 won easily, 6-2, 6-2, over Japanese opponent Kaichi Uchida to go to the Korea Open quarterfinals.

In each set, the 27-year-old broke two of his rival’s service games to advance in an hour and three minutes.

The opponent of the British player, who is seeded two in the competition, will either be American Jenson Brooksby or Korean number one Kwon Soon-woo.

In order to advance to the top eight on the Race To Turin and secure a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in November, Norrie revealed he intends to use the Korea and Japan Open. In the Tel Aviv Open, fellow Brit Liam Broady also triumphed after defeating fifth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the second round. With the win, Broady advances to his second ATP quarterfinal of his career and first since 2017. In order to advance to the semifinals, Broady, who qualified, will compete against Marin Cilic of Croatia.

