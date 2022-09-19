Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after the LIV victory
Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after the LIV victory

Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after the LIV victory

Articles
Advertisement
Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after the LIV victory

Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after LIV victory

Advertisement
  • LIV Golf applied for recognition in golf’s world rankings in July.
  • Saudi-backed series’ file is under review and a decision needs to be made.
  • Cameron Smith was one of 12 major champions in 48-player LIV Golf field.
Advertisement

Cameron Smith was one of the 12 major champions in the 48-player LIV Golf field this week at Rich Harvest Farms. By three shots, he won.

LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, submitted an application for recognition in the golf world rankings in July; their paperwork is still being reviewed. These rankings are important in determining admittance into golf’s four major tournaments.

“I suppose there’s a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into majors, stuff like that,” Smith, who earned exemption into golf’s four majors for at least the next five years with his win at the British Open in July.

“There needs to be (a resolution) quite soon, I think. The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants that, and hopefully it’s soon.”

LIV Golf has offered players incredible sums of money to entice them away from the PGA Tour, but those players who still want to play in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and British Open may have to pay a price for the cash bonanza.

The majors’ organizers haven’t altered their qualifying requirements, but Smith, who earned $4 million for his LIV Golf victory and is currently ranked third in the world, may eventually find himself outside the majors because he is no longer able to accrue world ranking points.

Advertisement

Smith, an Australian, admitted he felt pressure to perform early in his LIV Golf career. Smith won two of the major events on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 after winning the Players Championship and British Open.

“I feel as though I needed to prove to myself and probably more so to other people that just because I’ve changed tours doesn’t mean I’m a worse player for it,” said Smith.

“I’m still out here to win. That’s what we’re all here for. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

Advertisement

Also Read

England, Pakistan will use T20 series for World Cup preparation
England, Pakistan will use T20 series for World Cup preparation

On Tuesday, England will begin their first trip of Pakistan in 17...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Denver Broncos dismiss rookie head coach before the season ends
Denver Broncos dismiss rookie head coach before the season ends
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam left in first over of day 2
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam left in first over of day 2
Sarfaraz Ahmed has third-best Test spin strike rate
Sarfaraz Ahmed has third-best Test spin strike rate
Shane Warne has Test Player of Year award named after him
Shane Warne has Test Player of Year award named after him
Shoaib Malik wants Sarfaraz Ahmed in ODI World Cup squad
Shoaib Malik wants Sarfaraz Ahmed in ODI World Cup squad
Free Fire Redeem Code Today for December 27, 2022- Details
Free Fire Redeem Code Today for December 27, 2022- Details
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story