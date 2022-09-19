Cameron Smith demands an end to point system after LIV victory

LIV Golf applied for recognition in golf’s world rankings in July.

Cameron Smith was one of the 12 major champions in the 48-player LIV Golf field this week at Rich Harvest Farms. By three shots, he won.

LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, submitted an application for recognition in the golf world rankings in July; their paperwork is still being reviewed. These rankings are important in determining admittance into golf’s four major tournaments.

“I suppose there’s a lot on the line with the ranking points, getting into majors, stuff like that,” Smith, who earned exemption into golf’s four majors for at least the next five years with his win at the British Open in July.

“There needs to be (a resolution) quite soon, I think. The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants that, and hopefully it’s soon.”

LIV Golf has offered players incredible sums of money to entice them away from the PGA Tour, but those players who still want to play in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and British Open may have to pay a price for the cash bonanza.

The majors’ organizers haven’t altered their qualifying requirements, but Smith, who earned $4 million for his LIV Golf victory and is currently ranked third in the world, may eventually find himself outside the majors because he is no longer able to accrue world ranking points.

Smith, an Australian, admitted he felt pressure to perform early in his LIV Golf career. Smith won two of the major events on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 after winning the Players Championship and British Open.

“I feel as though I needed to prove to myself and probably more so to other people that just because I’ve changed tours doesn’t mean I’m a worse player for it,” said Smith.

“I’m still out here to win. That’s what we’re all here for. Hopefully we can keep this going.”