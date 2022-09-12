Carlos Alcaraz wins in the US open final

He defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open Final.

After defeating Casper Ruud in the US Open Final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz became the organization’s youngest-ever No. 1 player.

Ruud, 23, was upset by 19-year-old Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 in a contest that lasted more than three hours.

Since fellow countryman Rafael Nadal won the first of his major championships in June 2005, Alcaraz has won the men’s singles grand slam at the youngest age.

I’ve wanted this since I was a young child. To be No. 1 in the world, to win, Alcaraz said, adding that he had been thinking about some of his relatives who couldn’t attend his game.

“I always say it’s not time to be tired in the final round of the grand slam, you have to give everything you have inside,” he said.

Ruud declared that he would keep striving for the top rank.

Carlos and I both understood the stakes and the reason why today was significant, according to Ruud. Naturally, I’m disappointed that I’m not in first place, but No. 2 isn’t all that horrible either.

In order to reach the US Open final, Alcaraz played three consecutive five-set matches, including the second-longest match in the tournament’s history, which he won against Jannik Sinner at 2:50 in the morning on Thursday.

It’s a grand slam final, and I’m competing for the No. 1 spot in the world, something I’ve wanted to do since I was a young child, Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard captivated audiences with his speed, athleticism, and incredible shotmaking throughout the whole US Open. This most recent triumph might be the first of many grand slam triumphs for him in the future.

Alcaraz, a clay court expert, has been compared to Nadal, a 22-time grand slam champion, and is just the second player in the Open Era—following Pete Sampras—to reach the US Open final while still a teenager.

Alcaraz told reporters in the early hours of Saturday, “Right now, you can see that all the hard effort I put in every day is paying off.

