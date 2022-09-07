Caroline Garcia defeats Coco Gauff to head to semis

Caroline Garcia of France celebrates after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open – AFP

Caroline Garcia of France defeats Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 to reach US Open semi-finals.

17th seed Garcia reaches the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Ons Jabeur, a fifth-seeded Tunisian, will face Garcia in Thursday’s semifinal.

Tuesday at the US Open, Caroline Garcia of France defeated Coco Gauff of the United States in straight sets to go to the semi-finals.

With a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the in-form 17th seed Garcia reached the round of four of a Grand Slam singles competition for the first time in her career.

“My head is buzzing, I can’t describe how I feel,” Garcia said after the win.

Following her triumph in the Cincinnati Masters, Garcia, who arrived in New York as the top female tennis player, put on another cool-headed display to completely demolish Gauff, the 12th seed, nearly from beginning to end.

“I always played very aggressive and the last couple of months I feel healthy again and I’ve been able to move and practice the way I want,” said Garcia.

“I just go for my shots even when I’m stressed or when I don’t feel it. The way to improve for me is to move forward and I just try to follow that way.”

Gauff appeared to be having trouble settling as the Frenchwoman took charge early on with two quick breaks to storm into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

The American youngster double-failed in her first service game, giving Garcia an early break, and then sent a shot at the net long in the fourth game with plenty of room to manoeuvre.

Garcia held her service games to win the set despite Gauff breaking back to reduce the gap in the fifth game.

With his serve broken in the first game of the second set, Gauff quickly found himself in trouble as Garcia quickly took a 3-1 lead.

Despite Garcia’s serving statistics, which included a first serve percentage of only 52% and a total of four double faults and aces, Gauff was unable to secure the necessary break to tie the match.

The rest of the set was played on service, and Garcia won it after Gauff’s backhand return went into the net on her first match point.

