Celtics signs Blake Griffin after Robert Williams’ injury

The Boston Celtics have signed former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

The 33-year-old averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 56 games last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

He may not have the same impact on the game as Robert Williams, who is one of the top shot-blockers in the league.

The Boston Celtics have been in a bit of a bind recently. Despite this, they remain one of the top teams in the NBA after a stunning run to the 2022 NBA Finals. However, reinforcements are required with the recent injury to Robert Williams III. And assistance is on the way in the form of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

Blake Griffin, who saw his role with the Brooklyn Nets shifted around last season, averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 56 games (24 starts) last season. While his best days are behind him, he may still be a valuable contributor off the bench as a high-IQ player who can make Jayson Tatum’s life easier.

Griffin, 33, shown that he still has something left in the tank after impressing Nets fans with his hustle and enthusiasm in limited postseason minutes during the Nets’ sweep of the Celtics. He will not, however, have the same impact on the game as Robert Williams, who is one of the top shot blockers and finishers in the league.

The Celtics are taking some chances by signing Griffin. He was plagued by lower-body ailments near the end of his time with the Detroit Pistons, forcing him to miss 64 games in the 2019-20 season. Griffin’s athleticism has undoubtedly been diminished by his many knee ailments, as he has yet to return to his previous All-Star level.

Nonetheless, with the absences of Williams and Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin can certainly fill the void in the Celtics’ frontcourt. His court vision and selflessness will still make him a natural fit alongside Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s ball-dominant games. If his outside shooting returns to his career averages (32.7% from beyond the arc), it will be the icing on the cake for all of the small things he does well on the court.

