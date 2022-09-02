Chelsea grabs Aubameyang on a two year deal from Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in £10.3 million (12 million euros) transfer.

The striker signed for Chelsea on a two-year deal.

He scored 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalan giants this season.

On Thursday, Chelsea acquired Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a deal of reportedly £10.3 million (12 million euros), bringing the club’s record-breaking spending during the transfer window to over £240 million.

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Chelsea, has been on a frantic shopping spree with support from the club’s new owners, which ended in a last-minute acquisition of Gabon sensation Aubameyang.

Just months after leaving Arsenal due to a feud with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, Aubameyang returns to the Premier League on a two-year contract according to the agreement, which was made public after the transfer market officially closed at 2200 GMT.

Aubameyang and Arteta had a falling out following a number of disciplinary issues, such as his tardiness in reporting to training after visiting his sick mother in France.

Chelsea is hoping that Aubameyang’s reunion with Tuchel, with whom he flourished while they were teammates at Borussia Dortmund, will bring out the best in the 33-year-old.

“I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start,” Aubameyang told Chelsea’s website.

“I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

“Pierre-Emerick is an exceptional striker with a proven track record in the Premier League, and his arrival enhances our squad by giving us more offensive alternatives,” Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly continued.

“We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Surplus to requirements

Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona only in January, scored 13 goals in 24 appearances before the cash-strapped Spanish club decided he was surplus to needs.

“FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Aubameyang for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and ever-present positive and warm approach regarding every aspect involving the club,” the Catalan giants said in a statement.

“We wish him the best of fortune and every success in the future. Your smile radiated happiness both on and off the pitch, thank you. Barca will always be your home.”

After leaving the unsatisfied Belgian Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on loan in the summer, Tuchel was in critical need of a striker.

Aubameyang should be a good fit because of his established Premier League resume, which includes winning the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 and finishing as the competition’s joint top scorer in 2018–19.

However, Aubameyang might not be accessible right away after admitting he was attacked by a group of four individuals who broke into his home and brandished firearms and cracked his jaw.

Since Todd Boehly, the American fronting the consortium that purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, assumed charge of the club’s transfer operations, Aubameyang is the most well-known player to have arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City cost Chelsea £50 million, Marc Cucurella of Brighton cost Chelsea £60 million, and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli cost Chelsea £33 million.

Additionally, they spent another £18 million on Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and another £70 million on Leicester centre defender Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea has had a difficult start to the season despite making significant investments in new players, losing two of their first five games and slipping behind the early leaders in the title chase.

