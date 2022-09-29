Chris Woakes explains why England lost fifth T20I match against Pakistan.

Woakes believes that England can still win the series despite the disadvantage.

Pakistan now leads England in the seven-game T20I series, 3-2, after the victory.

Chris Woakes of England believes that England fell short of the objective while chasing 146 against Pakistan in the fifth T20I because they lost wickets frequently throughout the innings.

In response to Pakistan’s score of 145 on Wednesday in Lahore, England could score 139/7. Pakistan now leads England in the seven-game T20I series, 3-2, after the victory.

“We continue to believe that we can win this series. The score might have been quite different, but we are where we are three-two,”

he said in an exclusive interview following the game. “There have been some very tight games, this one was tight, the last one was tough.”

When the team showed up on Friday, he said, “We will look to accomplish that and try and get the series even. We have to win the next two to win the series.”

The 33-year-old England player believes that, in terms of Wednesday’s game, England played well to contain Pakistan and that the target might have been chased, but that losing wickets repeatedly cost England the game.

“I believe that what cost us was losing wickets regularly throughout the innings. We believed that we kept them to a respectable total that we could go and chase despite the fact that it wasn’t a terrific wicket to bat on and the score was probably about average on that surface.

But reaching the score is never easy when wickets are constantly lost throughout the innings. When asked where he thought England fell short, he replied, “Moeen got us close but just not quite close enough.”

“When I was out there, especially at the beginning, it was very difficult for players to start batting out there. We needed Moeen to go in and do it all the way through right to the end.”

We wanted to form a partnership around Moeen because once he started hitting sixes and boundaries and was really dominating the bowlers after facing about 15 balls, it was evident that he had entered the game.

However, he praised Pakistani rookie Aamir Jamal, who managed to defend 15 in the final over while only giving up 9.

The England cricketer praised Aamir for his excellent bowling performance against Moeen Ali under pressure.

“Defending a total is never simple, especially since there were so many runs in the last over. So, he deserves all the credit for his bowling to Moeen Ali, who was also in fine form, he remarked.

Chris Woakes expressed his excitement to be playing for England once again after a six-month absence.

“Perhaps I could have batted a little bit better there at the end. However, that’s just how the game works, you know. I’ll hopefully improve from there once I’ve played a few more games,” he remarked.

The seven-match series against Pakistan, according to Chris Woakes, was an excellent opportunity for his team to be ready for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia.

Naturally, the circumstances will fluctuate greatly, so you could wish to choose a somewhat different mix. The beautiful thing about this series, in my opinion, is that it features Pakistan’s best side—obviously the competitive side. T

here is also no better way to prepare than to play competitive cricket against top teams. So, he responded when asked how he views this seven-match series against Pakistan: “We all regard it as good preparation.

